Stroll through Brookes’ law and order during WAK

KUCHING: Heritage facilitator Paul Gerarts will take history and heritage enthusiasts on ‘A Stroll through Kuching’s law and order under the Brooke Rajahs’ during What About Kuching (WAK) 2019 next month.

Under the patronage of Sarawak Heritage Society (SHS), Gerarts returns with a new Stroll series to share greater knowledge about the unique law system and buildings under the Brooke Raj from 1841 to 1946.

“I hope that people get to appreciate Sarawak’s history in this particular Stroll, learning how their judicial system worked, laws they used, some remarkable judgements and which buildings, whether still existent or not, were used for courts, prisons and police force,” he said.

Gerarts, who trained in Penang under Arts-Ed for the George Town World Heritage Inc, promised participants would not merely be wandering around town.

“My Strolls are heritage walks; they have a topic and we stay on that topic. Locals who have travelled abroad or foreigners who join us like this sort of walks as they are common in other countries. This is a good opportunity for locals to follow a heritage walk in their own city,” he said.

In 2017, visitors took ‘A Stroll through Kuching’s Chinese History’, followed by ‘A Stroll through Sarawak’s very unique history: the Brooke Rajahs’ last year, which Gerarts researched and planned himself.

“Last year, one person was so thrilled with his first visit to the Brooke Gallery, that he wrote on social media that he was inviting his friends to visit together and learn more about Sarawak history. Someone else claimed that although he was Sarawakian Chinese, he got extra knowledge during the Chinese History Stroll,” he said.

This year’s Stroll will start at 8am from the Square Tower and will proceed to the Old Court House, followed by the Chinese History Museum.

There will be a sampan ride across river and a hike up to Fort Margherita.

The Stroll, which will end around 10am, will be conducted in English.

Strolls will be held on Oct 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, and 27.

Each date is limited to 20 places and participation is free but registration is required.

To register, send Gerarts a message via WhatsApp or SMS to 014-9074406.