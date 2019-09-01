Wee to be sworn in as new MBKS mayor on Tuesday

KUCHING: Datuk Wee Hong Seng is expected to be officially sworn in as the new mayor of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) on Tuesday (Sept 3).

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at the MBKS building off Jalan Padungan here at 2pm.

Wee officiated at an event today as his first duty as the new MBKS mayor today.

“The official swearing-in is on Sept 3 at MBKS, 2pm. It’s my first day on duty, but today is public holiday and so is tomorrow,” he said after performing the flag-off for the inaugural Unicorn Run at MBKS here.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian is expected to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the appointment of Wee during a press conference on the recent State Cabinet minor reshuffle last month.

Wee succeeded Datuk James Chan, who assumed office from June 2008 to Aug 2019.