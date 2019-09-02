40,448 pupils in Sarawak to sit for UPSR

KUCHING: A total of 40,448 pupils from 1,285 examination centres throughout Sarawak will sit for the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) public examination this year.

A statement released by the state Education Department said the examination will be on Sept 4 (tomorrow) and Sept 5 and will continue from Sept 10 to Sept 12.

It added 30,649 pupils (75.77 per cent) will sit for the exam in Bahasa Melayu, while the remaining 9,799 candidates (24.23 per cent) will do theirs in Chinese.

“A total of 328 area supervisors and 4,999 examination prefects will be involved in the examination’s supervision.

“All candidates are reminded to check on the examination schedule and to bring along their identification card, birth certificate or self-identification form, as well as the statement for entrance to the examination centre during the examination,” the statement read.

Further enquiries can be made to Sarawak Education Department (Evaluation and Examination sector) on 082-473534 or 082-473538.

Alternatively, the Evaluation and Examination Unit (UPP) can also be contacted on 082-240851 or 082-242254 (UPP Kuching), 082-628177 (UPP Samarahan), 083-322581 (UPP Sri Aman), 083-472595 (UPP Betong), 084-651761 (Sarikei), 084-332443 (UPP Sibu), 084-871259 (UPP Mukah), 084-796362 (UPP Kapit), 086-330541 (UPP Bintulu), 085-416485 (UPP Miri) and 085-211150 (UPP Limbang).