Amanah will negotiate with PH component parties to field candidates in coming state election

MIRI: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) will negotiate with other parties in Pakatan Harapan (PH) to field its candidates in its targeted seats during the coming state election.

However, the party president Mohamad Sabu or better known as Mat Sabu said Amanah would bring the matter up to Pakatan Harapan (PH) for further negotiation.

“Amanah is still new in its involvement in the election and the party now is with PH. Of course, we have our targeted seats but I can’t let you know now.

“Nevertheless, the party hopes to be able to offer itself (to contest in the coming state election) and we will discuss with PH on the allocation of seats.

“It is because the allocation of seats must through discussion and consultation among the PH’s component parties,” he told reporters when met during the Pakatan Harapan 901 Dinner held at a hotel here yesterday.

In an unrelated development, Mat Sabu who is also Defence Minister, said he was seeking an allocation from the government to provide better accommodation facilities for the armed forces.

“I have frequently visited Sarawak, particular Miri when I was with Parti Islam Semalaysia (PAS) and now with Amanah. As a Defence Minister, I have visited the military camps in Sibu, Kuching as well as Miri.

“My focus now is to improve the military accommodation facilities.”

Mat Sabu said he was impressed that the people in Sarawak regardless of race and religion were able to live together in peace and harmony.

He also said that the people were allowed to fight for their rights and even voice out their demands for more efforts to be given to rural development.

However, Mat Sabu said the country would be exposed to dangerous threats if the people continue to play up sensitive issues related to racial and religious sentiments.

Therefore, he said the top leaders in PH would not allow those bad hats to continue to jeopardise the existing peace and harmony in the country.

More than 1,000 people attended the dinner which organised by PH’s component parties in Miri.

Among those who were present at the dinner were Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Cheng Jen, Senator Alan Ling, Bilut assemblyman from Pahang Lee Chin Chee, Saratok MP Ali Biju, Miri MP Dr Michael Teo Yu Keng, Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon, PKR Sibuti women chief Zulhaidah Suboh and DAP Long Lama pro-tem committee chairman Marcus Hugo.