Body of missing Indonesian man found floating in Sungai Iran

MIRI: The body of an Indonesian man, who went missing after the boat that he was travelling on with two others capsized in Sungai Iran, Niah, has been found.

The body of Yanto Olin, 34, was found by the search and rescue team at at 2,45pm earlier.

According to the operation commander, the body was found floating on the water surface at about five metres away from the location where the boat had capsized.

The body was recovered by search and rescue team which comprised of personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and police as well as local villagers.

The personal belongings of the deceased were handed to the family members.