SIBU: A 47-year-old man and his 15-year-old daughter sustained serious injuries from an accident that occurred near the Sibu/Bintulu Roundabout here on Saturday evening.

It is reported that the man, who is from Sarikei, was head towards Sibu Airport when his car skidded off the road before plunging into a ravine there.

It was a passer-by who contacted the police about the accident around 7pm.

The man and his daughter were later taken to Sibu Hospital.