Diabetes: Healthy lifestyle, balanced diet crucial

KUCHING: Diabetes results in about 65 per cent of patients suffering from chronic kidney disease, which is the sixth highest-killing disease in the world, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

According to him, nine out of 100 people globally are estimated to suffer from some form of chronic kidney disease, with the figure projected to double by 2040.

“Malaysia has one of the highest diabetes prevalence among its population in the Asian region. It is important that we practise a healthy lifestyle and have a balanced diet.

“Prevention is always the best cure and that’s why we all must play a part in building a healthy, caring and happy society,” said Dr Yii in his speech during the Che Hia Khor Moral Uplifting Society Kidney Foundation charity food fair, here yesterday.

He represented Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Chong Chieng Jen at the event, which was held at the foundation’s kidney dialysis centre at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee.

The MP also encouraged more members of the public to sign up as organ donors before announcing an allocation of RM5,000 to help the dialysis centre with its annual expenses.

He also pledged to donate a kidney dialysis machine worth RM40,000 to assist the foundation in its mission to provide relief to those needing such treatment.

Meanwhile, event organising chairman Lim Teck Hee said the charity fair was organised to raise funds for the renovation of the third and fourth floors of the kidney dialysis centre, to enable it to cater to the growing number of patients requiring treatment.

He shared that the centre has been providing kidney dialysis treatment to about 200 patients a month since its establishment more than 21 years ago, adding there has been an increasing number of younger patients seeking treatment.

“We have a growing list of people applying for kidney dialysis treatment at the centre and a patient only has to pay slightly over RM100 for each treatment. For those coming from poor families, we will subsidise their treatment.”

Lim said the renovation cost, including the purchase of dialysis machines and other facilities, amounted to about RM2 million.

The charity food fair, he added, has managed to raise about RM500,000.

Che Hia Khor Moral Uplifting Society president Dato Seri Tay Chin Kin, who also spoke, said the centre currently has over 70 kidney dialysis machines, with 21 more set to be added once renovation works are completed.

However, he said even with the additional machines, it would only be a matter of time before the centre reaches its maximum capacity to provide kidney dialysis treatment to the public.

“I hope everyone, including government and private sectors, will play their role in assisting the needy in society,” he said.

Among those present at the event were political secretary to the chief minister Tan Kai, who represented Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, as well as Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.