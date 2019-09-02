Don’t stir up sensitive issues – CID director

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have reminded the people not to play up issues which touch on racial sensitivities of the plural society in this country.

CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said police would not hesitate to act according to the law against anyone who tried to act in any way that can undermine public order and national security.

In a statement today, he said several cases involving sensitive issues are being investigated under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code regarding statements made with intent to incite or which are likely to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community of persons.

Investigations are also being conducted under Section 504 on intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

Huzir said the investigations under Section 504 included the case of preacher Dr Zakir Naik, whose statement has been recorded by the police, who are awaiting the decision and further instruction from the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“The case involving the independent preacher is about his alleged statements that Indians in this country do not support the prime minister and asking the Chinese to leave Malaysia.

“Apart from this, five individuals who made statements which caused public anxiety and anger towards Zakir are also being investigated and these cases have been referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action,” he said.

For offences under Section 505(c), two cases are under investigations — against Facebook account holder Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris for disputing the road rage incident which claimed the life of Syed Muhammad Danial Syed Shakir on Aug 10 and tycoon Koon Yew Yin for making a statement belittling the Malaysian armed forces.

“Police have recorded the statements of these two individuals and are still waiting for reports on digital analysis on case exhibits from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“These cases are also being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998…the investigation papers will be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for advice and further instruction,” he said.

Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act deals with improper use of network facilities or network service. – Bernama