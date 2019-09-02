Drug rehabilitation centre assistant injured after being stabbed by patient

SIBU: A 38-year-old assistant working at a drug rehabilitation centre in Lanang Road here was injured after he was believed to have been stabbed by one of the centre’s patient yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the incident happened at about 6.30pm, when the assistant was sleeping upstairs in the staff rest room at the double-storey facility.

“Earlier on, the suspect, 18, from Tudan in Miri went upstairs to watch television. The suspect fled-off the scene using the victim’s motorcycle after stabbing the victim,” he said in a statement today.

Stanley said police believed the motive was because the suspect wanted to escape to from the rehabilitation centre, adding that the suspect had checked-in at the facility on July 8 to undergo three months rehabilitation programme.

The case is being investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code for robbery and Section 397 of the same act for armed robbery.