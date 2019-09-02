Entrepreneur development ministry takes over SKWAK scheme management

KUALA LUMPUR: The management for the Contractors Trust Fund Scheme (SKWAK) has been fully transferred from the Works Ministry to the Contractor and Entrepreneur Development Division (BPKU) of the Entrepreneur Development Ministry (MED) starting September 1, MED said.

The scheme was established to help G1-G5 Grade Bumiputera contractors obtain capital to take off a project.

“The SKWAK aid consists of cash advance in the form of interest-free loan granted to Bumiputera contractors who have secured Federal contracts.

“The amount given is based on each case’s merit subject to a maximum of 25 per cent of the value of the builder’s work,” the ministry said in a statement.

Applications for SKWAK can be submitted to any state BPKU branch office and payment will be made by the BPKU head office after an application has been approved.

All Bumiputera contractors who are registered with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and hold an active Bumiputera Status Certificate are eligible to apply.

To ensure that optimal benefits are received by Bumiputera contractors through the SKWAK initiative, the company’s capital and management must be 100 per cent held or controlled by Bumiputeras.

Through this scheme, the government aims to promote the Bumiputera economic empowerment agenda in the construction industry and to create more Bumiputera contractors who are capable of competing at the national level.

The reopening of the registration for MED’s G1 Grade Bumiputera contractors will support Putrajaya’s decision to reopen the registration of this grade of Bumiputera contractors from today after freezing it for 14 years.

“The reopening will fully support the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030 (DKN2030) that was launched by MED with the objective of achieving the ‘shared prosperity’ aspiration and making Malaysia a country that continues to grow sustainably with a balanced economic distribution,” MED said.

The ministry urged members of the B40 group with the experience and basic skills in construction to register as G1 Grade Bumiputera contractor to raise their economic status as well as contribute in implementing potential jobs offered by the government. — Bernama