Famed actress Ruminah Sidek in city to film horror flick

KUCHING: Legendary Malaysian actress Ruminah Sidek is currently in the city for the filming of horror movie ‘Sumpahan Jerunei’ (The Haunting of Jerunei).

Also known as Mak Mah, she is taking on the supporting role of ‘Nula’, a mysterious and hunched-back old woman.

“In the film, Nula is the oldest person in the village and she lives all by herself. She, in fact, knows about the history (of the ‘jerunei’),” she told reporters when met on set after shooting a scene at Bukit Siol, Petra Jaya here yesterday.

Ruminah expressed her excitement at returning to Kuching for her role in the movie, saying she had filmed some scenes here for a movie in the 1960s.

“A few months ago, I was informed that the filming for the movie was in Sarawak. I liked it because back in the 1960s, I did some shooting here. This time when I return here, Kuching has become a big city,” she said.

It is learnt that ‘Sumpahan Jerunei’ is about the history of the Melanaus, especially with regards to the burial customs of the Melanau elite.

According to a spokesperson, burial poles called ‘jerunei’ were used as the final resting place for aristocrats or village chiefs to honour them.