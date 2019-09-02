Give equal importance to the disabled, says Lee

MIRI: The development of talents among the disabled should be given equal importance, says Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

“As a community, we must not leave anyone behind. We must engage with everyone in our community, including people with disabilities.

“We must understand them and be willing to lend a helping hand whenever necessary,” said Lee while officiating at the Silent Run 3.0 held in Marina Parkcity here yesterday.

He stated that the community plays an important role in the development and progress of the disabled including the deaf.

Taking the hearing impaired as an example, Lee said that just because they cannot hear, it does not mean that they are less talented.

“Therefore, we should continue to provide the less fortunate with opportunities that further enhance their skills so they would be able to learn and stand on their own feet,” he stated.

On the event, Lee commended Sarawak Deaf Sports Association (SSDeaf) for holding the third edition of the run which engaged the deaf and the community.

“Let us be a friend and do what we can to help those who are hearing impaired so they can develop their talents and contribute to our society,” Lee added.

Meanwhile, organising chairman Victor Hii who is also the association’s vice president said the run which attracted 1,000 participants aims to spread awareness on the deaf and sign language.

SSDeaf president Albert Wong and deputy president Ko Ming Liang were among those present.