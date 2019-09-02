Man found dead in car at Bintulu market, no foul play suspected

SIBU: A man was found dead in his car at the parking lot of a market in Bintulu yesterday morning.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili in a statement said Mathew Julin Banyoi, 33, was confirmed dead at the scene by medical personnel dispatched to check on him.

He said customers at the market spotted Mathew unresponsive in the driver’s seat of the car and contacted the authorities.

“Police and medical personnel were dispatched to the scene following a distress call from the public.

“Paramedics later pronounced the victim dead at the scene,” he said.

According to Zulkipli, the deceased hailed from Rumah Saging, Sungai Selabi Kemena in Selangau.

“Initial investigation found no signs of foul play.

“The case has been classified as sudden death, and the body sent to Bintulu Hospital for a post-mortem,” he added.