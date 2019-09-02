Over 22,000 employees worldwide participate in 10th Maybank Global CR Day

MIRI: In conjunction with the 10th Maybank Global CR Day, over 22,000 Maybank employees worldwide have embarked on various initiatives to positively impact the communities they serve and the environment in their respective locations from August 24 to October 30, this year. This is part of the employees’ year-long efforts in driving sustainable initiatives which are estimated to impact over 14,000 lives across 14 countries

With the theme ‘Maybank Cares – Impact, Engage & Empower’, the Maybank Global CR Day is part of the Group’s Cahaya Kasih employee volunteerism programme which is carried out in all countries where it operates.

In Miri, over 150 employees from Maybank Miri branches and its business units organised an event to re-paint benches, railing and pergola at Taman Bulatan on Aug 24 to give the park a fresh look, given that it is a popular recreational centre in the city.

The CSR programme was officiated by Miri mayor Adam Yii, who thanked Maybank for showing their care to the community where it operates.

Group chief human capital Officer of Maybank, Nora Manaf, said this was the 10th year the Global CR Day is held, further demonstrating the group’s unparalleled commitment to transform the lives of the people and conserving the environment, in line with its mission of humanising financial services.

“Championing sustainable initiatives in the communities and the environment has been Maybank’s fundamental principle since our establishment in 1960. The Global CR Day running for the 10th consecutive year reinforces our role in bringing together our passionate workforce to invest time and effort in undertaking long serving and highly impactful initiatives,” she said.

“Through the Maybank Foundation as well as our employee volunteerism programmes, we see that there is a strong synergy connecting communities of the world from various cultural backgrounds and geographical areas all gearing up for a noble cause.”

The 116 initiatives to be carried out this year showcase the strength of concerted social works by leveraging the network of Maybank employees in influencing the wider public to become responsible citizens. Various other projects have been planned to be carried out across the Maybank Group network. Some of the initiatives include one in Maybank Indonesia where employees are promoting awareness of environmental conservation, conducting a series of activities at the beach, schools and orphanages as well as selected community development centres to educate the public on reducing plastic use and managing plastic waste.

An engagement session with children from an all-girls school housing orphans and underprivileged children under the purview of Myanmar’s Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement department is also part of the Global CR Day programme. Employees of Maybank Myanmar together with co-partners and a mobile-clinic team organised a talk discussing various health tips and the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle.

In addition, Maybank Myanmar is also launching the Maybank Cashville Kidz, a financial literacy programme across schools in Myanmar in the months to come.

In Malaysia, employees from the SME banking division will be engaging with the inmates from the Kajang prison, beautifying the prison nursery as well as participating in a sharing session during a motivational talk given by an inmate who also happens to be a PhD holder.

Maybank’s Group Finance employees also played their part by spring cleaning and maintaining the premises of Hospis Malaysia. Activities included reorganising and cleaning of rooms, maintaining the Hospis compound as well as cleaning and servicing the equipment at the centre.

Elsewhere, around the globe, employees at other locations ranging from London to Labuan will take part in various other initiatives which include environmental awareness programmes, student engagement sessions, teaching children and the less fortunate living skills or financial planning, spending time with senior citizens and orphans, empowering the disabled and marginalised, and many more.

The Global CR Day was first held in 2010 in conjunction with Maybank’s 50th anniversary. Over 10,000 employees took part in that inaugural event. The increasing number of participants over the years reflects the strong team spirit among employees to come together and participate in such a unique global volunteerism programme.