Police to record Lokman Adam’s statement again on sex video

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam has been summoned by Bukit Aman again for his statement to be recorded tomorrow in connection with the gay sex video which allegedly involved a minister.

CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said police had received further instructions after submitting the investigation papers on the case to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“Police have also received a report on an analysis of the video by Verden Forensics United Kingdom from Lokman and have sent it to Cybersecurity Malaysia for study.

“Lokman will be called up again for further recording of his statement on Sept 3, 2019,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 292 and Section 377B of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA).

Section 292 of the Penal Code deals with the sale, distribution or possession of obscene materials while Section 377B is on the offence of committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature. Section 233 of the CMA deals with improper use of network facilities or network service.

Last June, Lokman was summoned to the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters in connection with the video which allegedly featured a man resembling the minister, after he had lodged a police report against those distributing the video and who were engaged in the obscene act. – Bernama