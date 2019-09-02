Sabah Day celebrated in Papar

PAPAR: Sabah Day 2019 which falls on 31st of August was celebrated at Kampung Kaiduan, Papar, 38 kilometers away from Kota Kinabalu city.

It was organized by Pertubuhan Peningkatan Pendidikan Rakyat (PIPA) and the main purpose of the celebration was to educate the people of Sabah that Sabah, which back then was known as North Borneo had been granted self governance by the British and the North Borneo Legislative Council on 8th August 1963 declared Sabah’s Independence on 31st August 1963.

Two other events were held on that same day and place; a protest of the Papar Dam project and the celebration of the World Indigenous People’s Day which falls in the month of August.

The protest went on peacefully and prior to that, the Merdeka Indigenous Walk was held followed by Merdeka Eve where a huge camp fire was lit as a symbol of unity.

The event was attended by a number of prominent NGO leaders and activists and special guests who gave their speeches. They were Datuk Dr Jeffrey G. Kitingan, the president of Borneo Dayak Forum International, Datuk Seri Panglima Anifah Aman, the head of My Sabah and Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee, ex-chief minister of Sabah cum activist.

One thousand people attended the event which ended at 2.00pm.

The main organizer of this event, Ardino Diris hopes that this celebration will continuously be held as the fact that Sabah, as an independent State cannot be hidden from the people.

He also urged the federal and state governments not to confuse the people of Sabah by making them fly the flag of Malaysia every 31st of August. It should only be the Sabah flag, in Sabah and Malaya flag should be flown only in Malaya. Malaysia flag should only be flown on 16th of September as a commemoration of the formation of Malaysia.