‘Seniors club in line with the needs of time’

SIBU: The establishment of the Sarawak Pan-Chen Lau Clan Association (SPCLCA) seniors club is in line with the needs of time.

In stating this, the association’s president Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming said the club is a platform for the senior members to get together.

“The objective of the club is to let them have a place for healthy activities and continue to be active by having time and fun with each other, which deserves our strong support,” he said when addressing at SPCLCA’s senior citizens luncheon at a restaurant here yesterday.

Lau said the club had successfully organised many cultural, social, leisure and health lectures under the previous organising committees and team members.

“I hope that the seniors will continue to be active and continue to enrich their life. The clan will continue to provide them with healthy activities and add vigour to their life.

“I take this opportunity to appeal to more seniors to join the seniors club. By actively participating in the activities organised by the club, they can make more friends and maintain an active, healthy life – physically and mentally.

“In the future, I hope that the successors will continue to give great support to the seniors club, work together with the association to promote the clan’s cause and the development of a harmonious society,” he said.

Lau said senior citizens are the resources and treasures of society and the community.

He said many elderly members had retired but they remained enthusiastic about public welfare and continued to develop their strengths and create value.

He was pleased to see that the seniors received attention through the association.

In his speech earlier, SPCLA chairman Albert Lau said the club had performed excellently in consolidating all the senior members of the association.

“Although those who have reached the age of 60 and above are all senior citizens, with the development of medical technology and healthy living conditions, you are still young although you are 60 years old.

“The most important thing is that life has to be full of happiness. Although senior citizens have retired, they must have a healthy mental state and develop their strengths for the association to make their retirement life more lively and wonderful.“

Albert said the club provided senior citizens with various activities such as karaoke singing, playing chess, health talks and brining them to tourism spots so that they could continue to live happily and meaningfully.

“I hope that this seniors club will continue to adhere to the objective of providing an activity platform for the senior citizens to enrich their life,” Albert added.