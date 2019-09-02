Seven killed in Philippine air-ambulance crash

MANILA: Seven people were killed when an air-ambulance plane crashed into a resort area near the Philippine capital yesterday, sparking a fierce blaze and sending terrified locals fleeing, authorities said.

Seven bodies have been found and it is believed all eight people aboard the light aircraft died in the disaster in Calamba City, local emergency official Jeffrey Rodriguez told AFP.

Footage on social media showed the chaotic scene as an ambulance drove towards a building that was engulfed in flames and witnesses shouted for help in the street.

“No one will survive this crash. We assume that all confirmed passengers of this plane are dead,” said Rodriguez, confirming seven bodies had been discovered in the smoking ruins.

Police said two people were injured in the crash and rushed to hospital, but have not reported any fatalities from those who were in the resort area when the plane went down.

Philippine aviation authorities said six passengers and two pilots were aboard the craft when it disappeared from radar about 25 nautical miles from the capital Manila. — AFP