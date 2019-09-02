SFC confiscates parrots used as part of fortune telling gimmick

KUCHING: Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) enforcement team in Miri confiscated two live parrots which were kept in cages and used as a part of a fortune telling gimmick Sunday.

This was following a public tip-off and images gone viral on social media regarding illegal possession and misused of protected wildlife.

During the raid, the pet owner failed to produce any permits or licenses of the parrots.

The parrots were confiscated and later taken to Piasau Nature Reserve for further physical and health examination. A report on the raid had been lodged at the nearby police station.

SFC chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton urged all the pet owners to apply and obtain permits or licenses from Controller of Wildlife.

He said the pet owners should seek verification on the origin of the animals as keeping protected species can lead to one-year imprisonment and fine RM10,000; while keeping totally protected wildlife in Sarawak can lead to the maximum fine RM50,000 and five years’ jail.

He emphasised that wild animals were best to be left undisturbed in the wild as part of the forest communities.

SFC also extended its gratitude to members of the public who had assisted authorities in curtailing illegal wildlife trading as well as illegal logging in Sarawak.

Those with information on similar illegal activities have been urged to call SFC hotlines at 016-8565564/019-8859996 (Kuching), 019-8224566/019-8290994 (Miri), 019-8223449/019-8332737 (Bintulu), and 019-8190140/019-8894474 (Sibu).