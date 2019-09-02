SibuJaya celebrates Aug 31 with Water Fiesta

SIBU: Water was the main element cleverly interwoven with fun and a great storyline in the celebration of unity at SibJaya Water Fiesta on Aug 31.

Managing director of Pansar Berhad, Datuk Jason Tai, the guest-of-honour at the launching of the fiesta said he was immediately sold by the storyline when approached by the developer of the township to be the lead partner in this year’s Water Fiesta.

“They explained that water as an element, alongside other oriental elements of metal, wood, fire and earth, was a reflection of the symbiotic relationship we all share. And every day in so many ways, our lives are interwoven. The Fun 5 Fiesta is a celebration of our unique diversity,” he recounted.

Tai said Pansar has brought world-renowned brands from all over the world and the nation here.

“We do not just sell a specific product; we tailor engineer a solution for our business partners and our clientele. One size cannot fit all, so we tailor engineer the expertise of our foreign partners to create localised solutions that fit the needs of the people here,” he said.

Also present at the official launching were Amcorp Properties Berhad’s chief operating officer Azlan Baqee who launched the fiesta with Tai by releasing a huge jet of water from Pansar’s tailor-fitted firefighting pump.

Azlan, who flew in from Kuala Lumpur with some 50 Amcorp staff, was pleased to be in Sarawak for the National Day celebration.

“We are here because SibuJaya has always been very close to our hearts.

“We have stayed true to this township even when faced with challenges. We persevered and today with your support, SibuJaya is a vibrant township. Thank you SibuJaya,” he said to the enthusiastic crowd.

More than 10,000 people have thronged the sprawling Sapphire East Business Precinct since Aug 22 to soak up the festive fun.

At the water fiesta, more than 3,000 people were seen having a splashing time, including

SRDC deputy chairman Robert Lau, his fellow councillors, lawyers, bankers, and corporate partners.

The two-day water fiesta ended yesterday.