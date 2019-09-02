Titijaya surpassed its sales target of RM400 mln for FY19

KUALA LUMPUR: Titijaya Land Bhd (Titijaya) is optimistic on its financial performance for the financial year ending June 30, 2020 (FY20) on the expected higher contribution from its on-going projects.

As of June 30, 2019, the company has already achieved a total unbilled sale of RM476 million. The company surpassed its sales target of RM400 million that was set for FY19 and has maintained its sales target for FY20 to be RM400 million again.

The projects it expected higher contributions from are Neu Suites @ 3rdNvenue, The Shore @ Kota Kinabalu and The Riv @ Riveria City Kuala Lumpur.

Titijaya registered a revenue of RM311.8 million for the financial year ended June 30, 2019 with a net profit of RM37.3 million. The revenue achieved was lower compared to RM381.4 million in FY18 mainly due to slower progress billing and recognition from the ongoing projects which still at early stage of construction.

Commenting on the prospects of the company, Titijaya deputy group managing director Lim Poh Yit said: “The property market is seeing a slowdown in activities by slower global growth and trade tension between China and the US, which makes the remaining year of 2019 to be challenging.

“However, Titijaya is positive on its long-term growth prospects based on strong competitive position and consistent demand for the type of residential properties the company is offering.”

He said the company would be more cautious on new property launches in the next 12 months and will continue to focus on market-driven products with attractive price offering schemes to attract potential sales and unlock the value of its strategic landbank across the Klang Valley.

The company also applauds all the initiatives by the government to boost the property industry such as the HOC initiative.

The company had in July launched the first phase of its latest property project, Damaisuria, which is a new integrated township development located in Bukit Subang at Shah Alam.

Developed in four phases, Damaisuria would have a gross development value (GDV) of RM1.59 billion, while the first phase Seiring Residensi will have a GDV of RM677 million. Tower A of Seiring Residensi which launched in July has a GDV of RM168 million.