Unemployed Indonesian arrested for drug possession

KUCHING: A 36-year-old unemployed Indonesian was arrested for drug possession yesterday.

According to Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department head Supt Hasnir Abdul Hamid, the suspect was arrested by officers from the Betong District Crime Investigation Division at Jalan Semunok, Betong at about 12.30pm.

“From our initial investigation, the suspect was found with plastic straws containing drugs suspected to be ‘syabu’ or methamphetamine,” said Hasnir in a press statement today.

The drugs confiscated weighted about 11.60 gramme with a value of about RM1.700.

Hasnir said the suspect had been brought to Betong police headquarters for further actions to be taken.

The case is being investigated under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

If convicted, the suspect could be jailed for no more than five years and be canned not more than nine strokes.