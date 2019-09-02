Water supply interruption in Sibu to enable repair of water main

SIBU: Some 3,100 households here are expected to experience water supply interruption from 10am tomorrow.

According to the information posted in the Sibu Water Board’s (SWB), the water supply interruption is to enable repair work on the water main to take place.

“The valve will be closed from 10am onward to allow for repair to take place,” it said.

SWB stated that the affected areas are areas in Jalan Pedada (including Rejang Medical Centre), Jalan Pelangi, Lorong Oya 25, Jalan Diong Kik (including KFC dan Hotel Li Hua), Jaya Li Hua (shops in Jalan Pahlawan), Jalan Old Oya, Jalan RTM, as well as areas in Taman Swan City dan Jalan Unggas.

SWB’s contractor will strive to complete the repairing work as soon as possible, with work expected to be completed within 10 hours.

Meanwhile, those in the affected areas are advised to store enough water for their daily needs before the water supply interruption tomorrow.