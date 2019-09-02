Wee silent on whether he’s SUPP member

KUCHING: Newly-appointed Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng yesterday declined to give a direct answer as to whether he is a member of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

“The answer will come out soon,” he said when met at the flag-off of the inaugural Unicorn Run at MBKS here.

Wee said he would rather leave it to Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also SUPP president, to respond to the question.

When pressed whether he himself could not be certain if he is a SUPP member, he laughed before saying: “I didn’t say I don’t know.”

He was quick to add that what the press had quoted Dr Sim was the minister’s word.

“I’m sure the minister will not go and tell you something that he plucks from somewhere,” pointed out Wee.

The new mayor said his focus would be on giving his best to Kuchingites particularly those within the jurisdiction of MBKS.

He opined that most people would not be concerned whether he is a SUPP member or not.

“I really hope people will be focusing on the duty of a new mayor, (such as) how we are going to work together with the community to help residents in the area.”

Wee said he aspired to live up to the expectations of the people of the city instead of attending to minor issues like whether he is a SUPP member.

He added: “I think what people of Kuching are expecting is (about) what we are coming up (to better serve them). It’s my first day on duty (as the mayor) and I’m still outside of office.”

“I’ll be officially getting in (office). Let me get familiar with things. So give me some time, the question will be answered,” said Wee.

During a press conference on a minor reshuffle of the State Cabinet last month, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced Wee’s appointment.

Dr Sim, who was also at the conference, later told reporters: “Datuk Wee Hong Seng is a SUPP member. (His appointment as mayor) is not so much (about the post going) back to SUPP. We want to select the best person to do the job. It is good that SUPP has many members to choose from. And so it is important we choose the right person for the job.”