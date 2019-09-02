Wee to be sworn in as new MBKS mayor tomorrow

KUCHING: Datuk Wee Hong Seng is expected to be officially sworn in as the new mayor of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) tomorrow (Sept 3).

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at MBKS building off Jalan Padungan here at 2pm.

Wee officiated at an event yesterday as his first duty as the new MBKS mayor.

“The official swearing-in is on Sept 3 at MBKS, 2pm.

“It’s my first day on duty, but today (yesterday) is public holiday and so is tomorrow,” he said after performing the flag-off for the inaugural Unicorn Run at MBKS here.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian is expected to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the appointment of Wee during a press conference on the recent State Cabinet minor reshuffle last month.

Wee succeeds Datuk James Chan, who assumed office from June 2008 to Aug 2019.

Chan is the second non-politician mayor in the history of MBKS.

His predecessor Chong Ted Tsiung, who passed away on Aug 3, 2007, succeeded Chan Seng Khai on July 31, 2006 after the latter, who is former Batu Lintang assemblyman, was defeated in the 2006 state election.