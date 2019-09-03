10-year-old boy reported missing in Taman Dahlia, Jalan Matang

KUCHING: A 10-year-old boy has been reported missing by his family in Taman Dahlia, Jalan Matang here since yesterday.

Putera Muhd Iskandar Zulkifli Shah has been missing since 7.30pm last night, according to family members.

A police report was lodged at Batu Kawa police station and efforts to locate the boy are currently ongoing.

When contacted by reporters, Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan confirmed the incident.

“It is learnt that prior to this incident, the victim had ventured out of the house a few times, but this is the first time he did not return home for more than 24 hours,” he added.

Members of the public who have any information with regards to the boy’s current location are advised to contact the nearest police station.