56 made homeless after fire destroyed Rh Noh Bin in Belawai

SIBU: Fifty-six people from 15 families were made homeless when the eight-door Rh Noh Bin in Kampung Stalon, Belawai near here was gutted by fire last night.

According to the information from Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, the longhouse measuring 16-feet by 60-feet was completely razed.

No casualty was reported in the incident

A distress call was received at 8.06pm, and seven firemen were deployed from Tanjung Manis fire station.

The firemen had to use boat as the longhouse was not accessibly by land.

They arrived at the location at 10.20pm.

The fire was kept under control and overhaul works were carried out.

The operation ended at 11.20pm.