‘Always comply with RTP project specs’

SRI AMAN: Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis strives to make sure that infrastructure projects at his state constituency of Simanggang are running according to schedule and specifications.

Recently, he conducted visits to several project sites including the one where the works on a concrete crossing Sungai Undop at Kampung Sengelau here, which is listed as a project under his Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) grant.

“Always adhere to the specifications meant for the scope of works. All the RTP projects are being implemented by the Sarawak government for the benefit of the local community,” he told the contractor during a briefing.

Harden also called upon the local community to cooperate with the contractor to ensure that the works could be carried out smoothly.