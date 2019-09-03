Analysts remain cautious on Genting’s outlook

KUCHING: Analysts are remaining cautious on Genting Bhd’s (Genting) outlook in the near term due to on-going trade tension and weak consumer sentiment, while others project a mixed outlook for the group.

In a statement, Genting revealed that the group’s profit before tax for the first half of 2019 (1H19) declined by two per cent, from RM2.558 billion recorded in 1H18 to RM2.509 billion.

“Although the first six months of 2019 (6M19) performance of the group came in above our expectations, we remain cautious about the near-term prospects in view of the on-going trade tension and the weak consumer sentiment, which would likely impact mass market spending pattern (lower discretionary spending),” Affin Hwang Capital remarked in a results note on the group.

“Genting Singapore also provide credits to its VIP clients, and the risk of write-off could also increase in the event of an all out trade war. New casino opening in the region are also increasing the competition for VIP clients.”

Meanwhile, the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) reserved a mixed outlook on Genting as Genting Singapore is cautious on the VIP business while Genting Malaysia Bhd (Genting Malaysia) should see increasing contribution from non-gaming segment as the outdoor theme park is targeted to open in the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20).

“Meanwhile, the North American operations should improve further as the new Resort World Bimini has shown improvement in recent quarters while the UK operations could be volatile due to its VIP-centric business profile while the Resort World Birmingham may need some time before showing meaningful results,” Kenanga Research said.

On another note, the research arm also highlighted that weak crude palm oil (CPO) outlook does not augur well for Genting Plantations Bhd (Genting Plantations).

Post-2Q19 results, Kenanga Research trimmed its financial year 2019-2020 (FY19-FY20) estimates by 0.6 per cent each, solely adjusted for Genting Plantations’ earnings downgrade.

The research arm’s core net profit estimates for 2019E-2020E are now at RM2.51 billion and RM2.699 billion, respectively.

On the other hand, Affin Hwang raised its 2019-2021E earnings per share (EPS) by 1.4 per cent-11.2 per cent, to factor in the solid 6M19 performance of Genting’s subsidiaries such as Genting Malaysia.

As such, the research firm’s 2019-2021E EPS now amounted to 58.6 sen, 52.2 sen and 50.1 sen, respectively.

Meanwhile, its net profit estimates for 2019-2021E amounted to RM2.24 billion, RM1.997 billion and RM1.916 billion, respectively.