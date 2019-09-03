Be on the ground to win people’s heart, Loke tells Sarawak DAP leaders

MIRI: Sarawak DAP leaders must be at the forefront to win the coming state election.

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook said they must be prepared, mobilise their machinery, initiate strategies and ensure all members know what to do and focus on winning the support of the people.

“DAP Sarawak leaders must be at the forefront to win the next election against GPS government,” Loke reminded when officiating at the opening of DAP Miri headquarters yesterday.

Present were senator Alan Lin, Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon and DAP Miri youth chief Peter Yee.

According to Loke, a lot of work had to be done by DAP leaders in the state and DAP federal leaders to close ranks and ensure Pakatan Harapan (PH) win in the state election and take over the Sarawak government.

He said elected representatives must be on the ground championing the people’s interests and to win their heart and they must be prepared 12 to 18 months before the state election.

At the same time, cooperation between party leaders and grassroots members must be intact to ensure PH candidates win in the election, he stressed.

“We do not know when the election will be held in Sarawak which is under GPS government and I urge all DAP members to be ready,” he said.

Loke, who is the federal Transport Minister, recalled that that DAP won only Pujut and Piasau seats in 2011 and the party did not do well in 2016.

“It is a wake-up call for DAP to be more prepared and know the issues and draw up

strategies to tackle them,” he advised.