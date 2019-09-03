Dr Sim confirms that MBKS mayor Wee is SUPP Pending branch member

KUCHING: SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian has confirmed that newly appointed Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng is a member of his party.

He said Wee was from SUPP Pending branch, and not Kuching branch as speculated earlier.

“He’s not from SUPP Kuching branch. He’s from my branch in Pending,” he told reporters after witnessing Wee taking his oath of office as the fifth mayor at MBKS headquarters here today.

On Aug 25, SUPP vice president and Kuching branch chairperson Datuk Lily Yong denied that Wee, who was Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) commissioner, was an SUPP member.

“He (Wee) did no join SUPP, but he has collaborated with us in organising activities for the people, and we can collaborate together when it comes to serving the people in MBKS,” she had told The Borneo Post then.

Dr Sim, however, said Yong may have not have the right facts considering that she spends most of her time overseas.

“Datuk Lily now spends most of her time overseas with her children and grandchildren so she won’t know if people join other branch.

“It may not be SUPP Kuching branch, it can be some other branch.”

Asked on when did Wee join SUPP Pending, the Local Government and Housing Minister said this piece of information is not something that’s of importance.

“You don’t have to worry since when. It’s enough he is a member, just not SUPP Kuching branch. There are many branches in SUPP,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Wee remained non-committal on his SUPP membership and redirected members of the media to pose the question to Dr Sim instead.

“You can ask the minister (Dr Sim). But I don’t think the state (government) selects the candidate for mayor thinking which party he is from.

He however, believed that the people are more interested to see whether he can serve them as the new MBKS mayor and not which political party he is affiliated with.

“There are better things the public would like to know rather than being interested in whether or not I’m a political member.

“Being a member of any party is not important compared to serving the people.

“Anyone can be from any political party. Likewise, you can join any political party but the most important thing is you must serve the people well and that’s the basics of what a mayor should do,” he remarked.