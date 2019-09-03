Flying kick on Mat Rempit video clip gets wide attention on Facebook

LAHAD DATU: After receiving more than 10,000 comments, the video clip uploaded by a Facebook user on a fighting incident at Pantai Makuao or Parapat at Tungku has now become a big hit with the aptly titled ‘Flying Kick Man’ now the star of social media.

The video clip of the incident which took place on National Day was uploaded at 8.19 pm showing some members of the public in heated altercation with some ‘Mat Rempits’ (motorcyclists) before the ‘Flying Kick Man’ suddenly appeared on the scene launched a side kick onto the motorcyclist.

The incident was believed to have been caused by the unhappiness and dissatisfaction of some members of the public on the actions of the ‘Mat Rempits’ in revving their motorcycles’ engine and making a loud din to wantonly riding their bikes on the beach. Some members of the public, who were at the scene, also claimed that one of the motorcycles nearly hit some children.

While some of the comments by netizens on the uploaded video clip were hilarious, some expressed concern over the actions with some blaming the ‘Mat Rempits’ for their antics.

According to one Facebook user, he felt the ‘Flying Kick Man’ took the right course of action as the best way to teach the ‘Mat Rempits’ who are often labeled as negative elements in society.

However, another Facebook user disagreed with the action of the ‘Flying Kick Man’ as he felt the matter could be resolved a good way, through discussion or by reprimanding them gently.

The 4-minute 33-second video clip on Facebook was inundated with comments not only from the locals but also from people across the country. One Facebook user expressed sadness over the action of the public to take action (by kicking and fighting) to resolve the matter which reflected a bad image of the district, while some commented that the incident had tainted meaning and spirit of National Day.

As of today (Monday), the video clip have been viewed more than 360,000 times, recorded 4,600 reactions (like, funny and love) and shared more than 10,000 times.

Meanwhile, Lahad Datu police chief, ACP Nasri Mansor, when contacted, said that the police have yet to receive any report pertaining to the incident. He, however, advised the public visiting public recreational places to strive to be well-behaved to avoid any unwanted incident.