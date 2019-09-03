Indonesia deports 4 Aussies for demonstrating in Papua

JAKARTA: Four Australians were deported from Indonesia’s Papua region yesterday, the immigration department said, after they allegedly took part in demonstrations demanding independence for the restive province.

The four foreigners entered the island region on a yacht through the port of Sorong on August 10, Indonesian immigration official Erlangga Dwi Saputra said.

They were “suspected of taking part in demonstrations demanding Papua’s independence in front of Sorong mayor’s office”, the local immigration department said in a statement.

It came as police in Papua, Indonesia’s easternmost territory which shares a border with independent Papua New Guinea, banned demonstrations that could lead to “anarchist acts”.

Papuan police chief Rudolf Alberth Rodja issued six notices over the weekend, which included the ban on demonstrations and a list of criminal charges that could be brought against violators, Antara reported.

“Any person or organisation is prohibited from carrying out or spreading separatism in expressing opinions in public and violation of this will result in strict action and law enforcement,” Antara wrote.

Police also said in the notices that spreading fake news was a punishable crime.

Police have arrested 28 people in Papua for “damaging and burning properties, violence, provocation and looting”, while two students have been arrested for treason in the capital, Jakarta.

Four Australians who allegedly took part in a pro-independence demonstration in the city of Sorong, West Papua, would be deported, immigration authorities said in a statement.

About 6,000 police and military personnel have been flown in to Papua, national police chief Tito Karnavian said, to reinforce a region that already has a heavy military presence, due to decades of mostly low-level separatist conflict.

“If necessary I will deploy more troops,” Karnavian told reporters in televised remarks, adding that he planned to spend most of this week in the region.

Security was being maintained throughout Papua on Monday.

Television footage showed people cleaning up a partly charred building that protesters torched in Jayapura.

Antara said four people were killed in Jayapura during protests last week. — AFP/ Reuters