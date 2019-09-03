Long San folk enjoy faster Internet speed thanks to WiFi infrastructure developed by S’wak govt

LONG SAN, Ulu Baram: Some 1,800 residents of Long San in Ulu Baram can now enjoy faster Internet speed thanks to the Wireless Fidelity (WiFi) infrastructure that has been developed by the Sarawak government.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said after its completion, the WiFi infrastructure, had undergone a trial stage about three months ago to test its reliability in connecting Long San to the outside world.

“The state government has been finding ways to boost the internet speed here. Initially we thought of using the balloon satellites developed by Google but unfortunately, it could not be implemented as it was still a new thing.

“Therefore, I have decided to seek for alternative satellite communication and asked for the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) to upgrade the internet speed in Long San area,” he said when officiating at the launching ceremony held at SMK Temenggong Datuk Lawai Jau in Long San today.

“Initially we faced some difficulties on electricity supply but that has been resolved. Today, we are connecting the satellite devices, without using the balloons, but via powerful wireless connection,” he added.

Abang Johari said the WiFi service in Long San, which is running at the speed of 30 megabits per second (mbps) and 10mbps for the secondary school, is aimed at enhancing education among students including using laptops to study Mathematics and Science subjects.

It is provided by SMA, Danawa Resources Sdn Bhd, HNM Nadhir Sdn Bhd and Reach10 Communication under their corporate social responsibility project.

Meanwhile, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said the launch of the infrastructure by the chief minister in Long San proved that the government was serious about making Sarawak Digital Transformation a success, particularly for the rural communities.

With the existence of the WiFi infrastructure, people in Long San would be able to connect with everyone and at the same time promote their local products and culture to the rest of the country.

“This would provide great boost to the economic growth of people in the rural areas,” he added.