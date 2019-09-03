Mayor Wee proposes formation of joint-committee of MBKS, DBKU councillors

KUCHING: Newly appointed Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng is proposing for the formation of a joint-committee comprising commissioners and councillors from MBKS and Kuching North City Commission (DBKU).

According to him, the proposed joint-committee will function as a bridge between MBKS and DBKU thus allowing both councils to identify and subsequently manage issues arising from common areas of responsibilities.

“With such effort in place, both MBKS and DBKU can then allocate resources more efficiently and operate harmoniously, thereby making sure that Kuching residents shall enjoy only the best services,” he said after taking his oath of office as mayor which was witnessed by Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian at MBKS building here today.

As the fifth mayor of MBKS, Wee shared that his priority is to address all concerns of residents under the council’s jurisdiction such as the worsening traffic congestion issue.

“One of the initiatives that MBKS shall pursue in regards to handling this problem is to establish a team of traffic wardens which will be placed in strategic junctions, crossroads and ‘hot spot’ areas to assist in relieving congestion.

“They will be subjected to vigorous training and re-skilling to perform the job well.”

He added that the council will also be installing and replacing closed circuit televisions (CCTVs) with more ‘smart cameras’ to improve security.

“These ‘smart cameras’ work better than conventional CCTVs with higher definition and recognition ability.

“We plan to see the rolling out of these initiatives soon within the next few months.”

Apart from that, he said it is also imperative that the council makes communication efforts easier for public to lodge their complaints and suggestions.

“As such, I shall request that councillors responsible for every zoned precincts, including myself, to share our contact numbers to the citizens of Kuching South.”

The former DBKU commissioner also gave his assurance to continue the legacies of MBKS that he inherited from his predecessor, Dato James Chan Khay Syn who frequently engaged with various stakeholders such as MBKS corporate partners, non-governmental organisations, hawkers associations among others and had organised regular meet-and-greet sessions with the people in areas such as Stutong Community Market and so on.