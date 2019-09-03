MTUC’s proposal for RM500 Cola should include pensioners, says Wan Junaidi

KUCHING: The proposed introduction of a minimum monthly RM500 cost of living allowance (Cola) should not be solely targetted at workers, but also include pensioners, suggested Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The Santubong MP pointed out that pensioners in the country are equally affected by the rising cost of living particularly those who are struggling to survive on their pensions.

“Pensioners who used to serve in the civil service such as clerical staff, drivers or even former police and army personnel – their pension would not be adequate to support their livelihood.

“For instance, a police officer’s salary back in the seventies or eighties would be very small and with the pension they are receiving now, how will they be able to survive? They would suffer a lot due to their small salary,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

He was commenting on the proposal by Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) that the government introduce a minimum monthly RM500 Cola to all workers and also to increase the mandatory retirement age to 65, in the upcoming Budget 2020.

Wan Junaidi stressed that rather than focusing on Cola, the government should instead look into lowering the cost of living and address the current income disparity.

“What is happening now is that everybody is affected by the rising cost of living Price of essential food items and petrol increasing and so on. The economy is not improving and therefore the people’s earning capacity is not there.

“All these must be looked into holistically and it’s about time the threshold be adjusted and the minimum wage of workers must also be increased,” he remarked.

On MTUC’s proposal to increase the retirement age, the veteran politician agreed that

65 is the ‘prime age’ for retirement.

“However, the government must also look into the nature of service as retirement at 65 does not apply to certain sectors of employment such as those in enforcement.

“A policeman or military personnel cannot serve at age 65 but for those who work as researchers, professors or judges, they can still continue working because their minds are still sharp,” he said.

MTUC secretary-general J Solomon on Sunday said it was the government’s key responsibility to lower the cost of living to enable sustainability, and that the introduction of Cola would be an effective move to address the current income disparity and the pittance minimum wage while at the same time, strengthen the aggregate demand and boost economic growth in the process.