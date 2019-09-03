Muhyiddin to meet Johor Dong Zong, RoS tomorrow over de-registration issue

PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will meet with Johor Dong Zong and the Registrar of Societies (RoS) tomorrow to discuss the issue of its de-registration.

He said he understood that the de-registration of the Johor chapter of the Dong Zong (United Chinese School Committees’ Association) was due to management issues for not abiding by the RoS’ regulations.

“I have received a report and tomorrow they will come, I have invited the RoS too and we will see what can be done. What we can correct, we will,” he told reporters after the monthly assembly of the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) here today.

Last Sunday, Dong Zong was reported to have submitted a letter of appeal to the KDN on the de-registration of Johor Dong Zong by the state RoS.

Dong Zong central committee member Low Chee Chong was reported to say that on Aug 20, Dong Zong received a letter of de-registration dated Aug 8 from the Johor director of RoS Johor for not receiving an explanation for the changes to its constitution regarding the involvement of teachers.

On the issue of controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik who was invited to attend a programme in Melaka on Saturday, Muhyiddin said there were no objections to him attending it as he would not be giving a talk.

He said he was informed by Melaka Police Chief Datuk Raja Shahrom Raja Abdullah that Zakir was allowed to attend as he would only join in the congregational prayers.

“We are not going to control him 100 per cent. If he wants to pray, join events, nobody can stop,” he said.

Yesterday, Raja Shahrom was reported to have said there was no objection to the Malam Islam Bersatu programme to be held at Masjid Cina Melaka in Krubong this yesterday which will also be attended by Dr Zakir.

Melaka Exco for Industry, Trade and Investment Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen had shared a poster for the programme which said Dr Zakir would join in the congregational prayers at the mosque, but this was questioned by Ayer Keroh state assemblyman Kerk Chee Yee. – Bernama