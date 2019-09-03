PDP eyeing three seats in central region, says party vice president

SIBU: Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) is eyeing to contest in three seats in the central region namely; Bawang Assan, Pelawan and Dudong in the upcoming state election, said its vice president Teo Boon Siew.

However, Teo said the decision on contesting in the three seats lies with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman.

“This is our target. We hope to be able to contest in these three seats. So far, we do not have any seats allocated to us in this central region.

“It is the GPS policy to be fair to everybody and so far, we do not have even one seat in the central region,” he told reporters when met after the new PDP N52 Dudong Division Service Centre signage installation ceremony at Aman Road this morning.

Teo, who is also the Dudong division chairman, said even though the decision on contesting in the three seats lies with the Chief Minister, the party would continue to serve the people.

He said that there were five PDP divisions in Sibu namely, Dudong division, Bukit Assek division, Pelawan division, Nangka division, and Bawang Assan division.

He said members from Dudong Division together with PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing had been meeting the people and its members at the longhouses.

“We have been going to the ground to see and understand the problems faced by the people and the members,” he said.

Coincidentally, PDP also installed the signage for the new Bawang Assan Division Service Centre and Pelawan Division Service Centre in Unicity this morning.

Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat, who was also present at the putting up of the signage for Dudong Service Centre said the centre was set up to serve the people and members of Dudong area.

“In Dudong, we try to solve the problem in Dudong area. We also set up the Bawang Assan and Pelawan Service Centre to take care of the people in that areas,” he said.

He said by setting up the service centres, PDP was in fact helping GPS to take care of the people in their respective area.