Pillar of new Satok suspension bridge confirmed tilting

KUCHING: One of the pillars holding up the new Satok Suspension Bridge is tilting from the weight of the structure, requiring sandbags to be placed at its base to prevent it from toppling over.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing yesterday inspected the pillar near Kubah Ria and had asked for a detailed report from Public Works Department (JKR) engineers on the matter.

“Yes. One of the pillars holding Satok suspension bridge is tilting. I was there with JKR engineers to check it out. JKR engineers will give it a thorough study to find out what went wrong and give me their findings,” he said when contacted.

Asked if he would be having a meeting today with the department’s officers to find solutions for the problem, Masing, who is Infrastructure and Ports Development Minister, said it would depend on how soon he receives a report from the department.

Photos of the tilted pillar were shared on social media yesterday with city folk expressing concern for public safety.

It is believed that the Sarawak government had planned to open the bridge on Sept 16 this year in conjunction with Malaysia Day.

The 130m-long bridge, which was constructed in 1923, had collapsed in 2004.

The Sarawak government allocated RM8.05 million in 2017 to reconstruct the bridge, which will now be 213m long.