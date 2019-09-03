Police to recommend whipping for wildlife smuggling offenders

BIDOR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will recommend mandatory whipping for criminals involved in smuggling of wildlife.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said he would send the recommendation to the Legal Affairs Division for tougher penalties against such offenders as an initiative to combat the issue of poaching and wildlife trafficking in the country.

“The police will also mobilise elements under the Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA), including the air branch and marine police through the Op Bersepadu Khazanah to assist the Wildlife and National Parks Department to combat wildlife crime in the jungle, air and sea.

“The operations, previously coordinated by the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK), is also boosted by the expertise of the Elite Senoi Praaq Team of Battalion 3 and the General Operations Force, from Battalion 18, which is under KDNKA, comprising the Orang Asli who are highly skilled and capable of tracking down enemies in the forest,” he said.

Abdul Hamid said this at a press conference at the opening of Op Bersepadu Khazanah at the 3rd Battalion, General Operations Force, Bidor, here today.

Also present was Wildlife director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim.

Abdul Hamid said 13 routes that were believed often used by smugglers of wildlife and forest resources throughout the country have been identified, including in Sabah and Sarawak, Padang Besar in Perlis, Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah, Pangkalan Hulu in Perak, Rantau Panjang and Bukit Bunga in Kelantan, Sungai Besi Southern Integrated Terminal in the federal capital and the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

He said the first phase of Op Bersepadu Khazanah, involving a strength of 57 personnel comprising the Senoi Praaq, Marine Police and 22 personnel from the Wildlife Department, would focus on the country’s northern zone, involving areas in Ulu Muda, Bintang Hijau, Tasik Banding, Temenggor, Belum and Bintang Hijau Belum.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said PDRM would tighten the conditions for the issuance of firearms license and hunting permits in the country to protect endangered wildlife as there were also locals among the illegal hunters who were caught.

“A total of 7,400 of the nearly 30,000 who obtained firearms licences were given hunting permit, so we will tighten the terms and conditions of issuing the permit by revoking the permits of those who are no longer relevant to prevent them from being used to hunt animals in the forest. – Bernama

