PPB Group sees slower 2Q dragged by Wilmar, grains

KUCHING: PPB Group Bhd (PPB) 2QFY19 normalised earnings for its second quarter of financial year 2019 (2QFY19) came in at RM160.9 million, a decrease of 43.5 per cent.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) said the decrease was mainly attributable to lower contribution from Wilmar and weaker performance from the ‘grain and agribusiness’ segment.

Note that Wilmar’s profitability was affected by the lower soybean crush margins amid an African swine fever outbreak.

“The weaker 2QFY19 financial performance led to 1HFY19 financial performance of RM404.2 million, a drop of 16.5 per cent year on year (y-o-y),” MIDF said in its analysis.

“All in, the group’s 1QFY19 financial performance came in below ours and consensus expectations, accounting for 40.2 and 34.5 per cent of full year FY19 earnings estimates respectively.”

This comes as PPB saw mix performance from its core businesses.

During 1HFY19, only the film exhibition and distribution as well as property segments showed improvement in profit before tax (PBT) at 33.7 per cent y-o-y and 6.3 per cent y-o-y respectively.

However, the group’s biggest core segment, grains and agribusiness, recorded a 14 per cent y-o-y decline in PBT. Meanwhile, the group’s other core business segments also registered weaker PBT.

Moving forward, researchers at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) expect PPB to gain from Wilmar’s expectations to improve in 2H19.

“Moving forward, we believe grains and agribusiness will remain muted on higher raw material costs compressing margin,” it saw in a separate note.

“On the flip side, we anticipate Wilmar’s earnings to pick up in 2H19, on the back of the commencement of sugar crushing season (June to Nov) in Australia coupled with a potential recovery in soybean crush margins, which bodes well for Wilmar’s oilseed and grain segment.

“The film, exhibition and distribution segment is also likely to post better performance given the introduction of new cinematic technology, stronger movie line-ups and contribution from newly-opened cinemas in Malaysia in the second half of 2019.

“The environmental engineering and utilities segment previously guided order-book of about RM320 million should keep the segment busy in the near-term.”

Further, Kenanga Research said new distribution agreements and a halal-certified frozen-food factory in 2Q19 could boost Consumer Products’ performance.

“Post-results, we revised our FY19-20E earnings forecasts downwards by 4.4 to 3.3 per cent after accounting for more conservative margins for grains and agribusiness,” it added, maintaining its underperform call with a lower target price of RM15.60 per share for PPB.

MIDF Research also reduced its FY19 and FY20 earnings by 8.8 and 0.5 per cent respectively, derived by assuming lower contribution from the grain and agribusiness segment and it’s associate Wilmar.

“Post our earnings adjustment, we are revising our target price to RM17.43 per share based on price-to-book valuation.

“Meanwhile, dividend yield of approximately one percent appears unattractive. All factors considered, we are maintaining our neutral recommendation at this juncture.”