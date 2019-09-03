‘RM500 Cola, retirement-at-65 proposals worth looking into’

KUCHING: The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC)’s proposals for the monthly minimum of RM500 in Cost of Living Allowance (Cola) and the increase of the mandatory retirement age from 60 to 65 slated for Budget 2020 should be considered for implementation by the federal government.

Sarawak Bank Employees Union (SBEU) president Hadiah Leen said Cola should be tailored to all sectors, while taking into account the rising cost of living.

“Trade union leaders have long asked for the government and employers to provide Cola to employees, particularly those in the lower-income group,” she said when contacted yesterday.

Hadiah, who is also a member of Employees Provident Fund (EPF), also supported the idea of increasing the retirement age to 65.

“The current retirement age at 60 is ‘too young an age to retire’, as many employees at that age are still mentally and physically active.

“It is crucial to increase the age of retirement due to factors such as lack of sufficient income to sustain retirement, and the expected average lifespan of Malaysians in the future has increased to about 75 to 80 years old. As such, an extended age threshold for retirement could contribute towards higher savings in EPF for old age,” she said.

On the other hand, Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) Sarawak commissioner Assoc Prof Dr Madeline Berma pointed out that if Cola was given to workers without any control being imposed on the prices of goods and services, this would result in the same cost of living.

“What is crucial is for the disposable income to be increased by raising wages, lowering basic necessity costs such as food and transportation, and increasing productivity through skills, training and new technology,” she said.

On increasing the retirement age, Madeline – also a fellow at the Academy of Sciences Malaysia – opined that this would depend on the productivity of the workers and the needs of the organisation or the country.

In her views, IT officer Isabelle Riff said if the monthly Cola allowance were to be implemented, this would help a lot of people especially those earning small incomes.

“Everything is getting more expensive these days and the cost of living even in Kuching has gotten very high.”

However, Isabelle hoped that should the proposals by MTUC come into fruition, there would not be cases of people taking advantage of the ‘situation’ by increasing the prices of goods and services.

“There are always opportunists who would take advantage of good initiatives – I hope that this wouldn’t happen.”