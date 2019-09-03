Sipitang can be new tourism centre – Yusof

SIPITANG: The government is looking at Sipitang as a new potential tourism centre in Sabah, said Education and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob.

He said the district has many unique attractions that can be developed, and the strategic location near Brunei and Sarawak is another blessing that can value add to the existing attractions.

“With the diversity of people living in harmony, I believe it will be the main attraction for Sipitang.

“However, if we want to be part of the government’s effort to develop Sipitang’s tourism, we need to put some pressure to its people by introducing new culture of giving priority in looking after the cleanliness and beautifying the district,” he said during the closing of the Sipitang Fruit Festival 2019 here on Sunday.

Yusof, who also Sindumin assemblyman, said a variety of fruits during fruit season are another attraction in Sipitang for many years, however, there are many other things that can be developed, especially its culture.

“We should make our differences in term of culture and identity in Sipitang as something that can unite us to develop our tourism.

“We must work together in achieving this, and there is no room for extremism if we want to be successful,” he added.

During the closing ceremony, Yusof also officiated the launching of the Sipitang International Fruits and Food Festival 2020 (SiFest 2020).

The four-day festival involved 235 vendors collected some RM1.3 million receipts from more than 30,000 visitors.

Also present during the event were Yusof’s wife Datin Azizah Beniamen, Sipitang District Officer Matlin Dollah and community leaders around the district.