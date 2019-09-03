Tangau offers incentive for Perdasama to get 36 entrepreneurs for 1BTC

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau will allocate RM10,000 for each kiosk if Perdasama Sabah can find 36 established entrepreneurs within two weeks for the newly launched 1Borneo Tourism Centre (1BTC).

Tangau said the challenge was extended to Perdasama Sabah Women advisor, Jamilah Abdullah, after she had requested for funding to build kiosks for 36 entrepreneurs at 1BTC.

“I said we can arrange that but if it is only for 15 people who want to come here, or the place be taken and then be sublet to others… that cannot be allowed. I challenged her. I told her if she can find 36 people with companies that really want to sell and market at this place, I will give RM10,000 for one unit. But I gave her two weeks (to do so). If you cannot give me the names in two weeks, there will be none because in entrepreneurship, time is money,” he told the Perdasama Sabah Women advisor.

“We want to provide business premises to our entrepreneurs. So, within two weeks, with 36 people that already have products ready … we can arrange,” reiterated Tangau, who is also Sabah Trade and Industry Minister.

Tangau added that the ministry is also in the process of moving office to Wisma Tun Fuad Stephens soon.

He said the ministry is planning to transform the Wisma Tun Fuad Stephens grounds into a trading centre so entrepreneurs could have a premises to promote and sell their products.

The ministry is also in the process of moving office, we will operate at Wisma Tun Fuad (Stephens) soon. We will also do the same arrangement for the lower levels of Wisma Tun Fuad Stephens so that there will be premises for our entrepreneurs to promote and sell their products, Tangau said.

He believed that the entrepreneurs can help make Sabah prosperous with the power of entrepreneurship.

According to Tangau, 1BTC and the three-day Merdeka Carnival 2019 are jointly organized by Perdasama Women, United 1Borneo Hypermall and Jamilah OneStop Souvenir.

“I understand that the 1Borneo Trade and Tourism Centre (1BTC) currently houses at least 36 entrepreneurs, who produce competitive products that are marketed to both overseas and local tourists, at very low rental rates,” he said.