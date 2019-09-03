Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah visits Tawau fire victims

TAWAU: Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, took time out to visit the fire victims in Kampung Otentik, Tanjung Batu Laut Road yesterday.

His Majesty’s visit yesterday reflects his concern for the victims of the disaster despite his busy schedule with daily official programs.

In conjunction with the visit, His Majesty made a donation and expressed the hope that the donation would reduce the burden of all the victims. He also hoped that the people would always be careful to prevent such incidents from happening again.

He also extended his gratitude to the Prime Minister’s Department Implementation Coordination Unit for working together to help all the victims of the fire at Kampung Otentik, Tawau. His Majesty also tendered his appreciation to the Sabah State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, who was also present and helpful.

This visit to Tawau was the first for His Majesty since his elevation as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. The last visit of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to Tawau was in 2004, by His Highness the 12th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail.

On the evening of August 26, 2019, 68 homes, involving 107 family members, were destroyed in a fire at Kampung Otentik, Tanjung Batu Laut, Tawau.