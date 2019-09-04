2,090 cartons of smuggled cigarettes worth RM411k seized in raid

KUCHING: The General Operations Force (PGA) seized about 2,090 cigarette cartons of various brands from a house in Jalan Kwong Lee Bank, Jalan Pending Heights in an operation at about 6.30am today.

PGA commander SAC Dato Khaw Kok Chin said that the seizure of illicit cigarettes was the result of a two-week long intel after the house was suspected to have been used as a site to keep the cigarettes.

“The team, led by ASP Norman Chendan Philip Picha, entered the premises and found about 40 boxes of illicit cigarettes.

“The total value of the seizure amounted to RM411,200 including taxes,” Khaw said in a press conference.

He also noted that no arrest was made, although a parked car in the premise was confiscated for further investigation.

Further investigation under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 is being carried out.