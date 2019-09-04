4,326 new students enrol at UMS

KOTA KINABALU: Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) yesterday welcomed 4,326 new students for the 2019/2020 session.

UMS vice chancellor Professor Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin disclosed that 2,570 are Sabahans, 1,690 are West Malaysians and Sarawakians, and 102 are international students.

The international students hail from 14 countries, namely, China (72), Brunei (nine), Indonesia (six), Bangladesh (three), South Korea (two), Hong Kong (two) and one each from Japan, Philippines, South Africa, Gabon, Yemen, Maldives, Egypt and Pakistan.

He said eight disabled students and 178 students under the B40 group were also enrolled at the university.

Taufiq also disclosed that 40 students have enrolled for the new four-year Bachelors of Science in Computer (Data Science) course offered by the Faculty of Computer and Informatics.