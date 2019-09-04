Do not speculate on Sabah commando shooting incident – Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR: The people have been told not speculate on the incident in which a commando was shot dead while performing a demonstration on the establishment of the 5th Infantry Division in Lok Kawi, Sabah today, said Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

He said the people should wait for the post-mortem report and respect the sensitivity of the late commando’s family and the ministry had conveyed its sympathy and condolences to the family of the late soldier on the incident.

“The late commando who was the son of local veteran actor, AR Badul (Armaya Aman Ramlie) died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu at 9.20 am this morning.

“I hope the late army officer’s family would be brave in their hours of loss and we at the ministry are saddened by the event and fully sympathize with the family,” he said in a statement.

The late commando, Maj Mohd Zahir Armaya from the 11th Regiment special unit died after he was shot during the demonstration. – Bernama