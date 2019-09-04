Fishermen make gruesome discovery of tattooed body in Sungai Pasai, Sibu

SIBU: A heavily tattooed decomposing body was floating in Sungai Pasai, Jalan Teku, about 28km from Sibu town, at noon today by local fishermen.

The left wrist of the victim was almost severed when it was discovered.

District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, together with ASP Sylvarius Gopog rushed to the scene upon receiving reports from local anglers that a body had been found in the river.

Stanley said it was still too early to confirm what could have caused the injuries to the body’s wrist.

“We have to wait for the post-mortem results to determine the cause of the death,” he told reporters at the scene.

He said the police had not received any missing persons reports as at press time.