Four new bush and forest fire outbreaks reported in Miri, API at unhealthy level as of 9am

MIRI: Four new bush and forest fire outbreaks have been reported behind Vista Perdana, Go-Kart, East Wood and Tukau in Miri that caused Miri to continue to be enveloped by haze.

As of 9am today, Miri recorded a moderate air quality with the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of 146.

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is good while 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 very unhealthy, and 301 and above is deemed hazardous.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong said the firefighters were on the ground to combat and control the bush fire at Vista Perdana and forest fire at Go-Kart from spreading.

He also said the forest fire in Eastwood was still spreading and a team of Pantai Bayu workers were on the ground to tackle the situation while in Tukau, the plantation workers were also assisting to put off the fire there.

“The four areas (Vista Perdana, Go-Kart, Eastwood and Tukau) are the new fire outbreaks that are causing haze here in Miri, ” Law said when contacted today.

He also said his team would also continue to monitor the areas where fire outbreaks previously occurred to ensure that there would not be fire outbreak due to hot whether.

Meanwhile, the haze had also reportedly affected the residents staying in Desa Senadin, Lutong, Permyjaya, Tudan, Piasau and Pujut.

A resident in Desa Senadin Mohamad Shihabbudin said the haze was very thick in the area when he was sending his children to school at around 6am.

He urged the relevant enforcement agencies to penalise land owners and the culprits who had caused the fires that resulted in people in Miri having to suffer from haze.

“Let’s be fair to the residents living in the hot spot areas that are suffering from the hazy condition and this fire outbreaks keep occurring, ” he added.